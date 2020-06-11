Erie County elected officials weigh in on the passage of House Resolution 836

Pennsylvania legislators took action today which they hope will end the state’s emergency declaration and state shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Erie County, elected officials are weighing in on the passage of House Resolution 836.

House Resolution 836 is a resolution that terminates the March 6th proclamation of disaster emergency under Governor Tom Wolf.

This resolution passed in both the senate and the house and local officials that support this resolution say that it’s time to reopen.

“This is a big issue in PA. We have a pandemic going on. We have businesses that are just crumbling right now and we have a governor to the negotiating table and say listen we need to work together to run PA and there’s a path through this where we can save people from getting infected,” said Senator Dan Laughlin.

Senator Laughlin told us that this resolution is a wake up call for the economy including Erie County to re-open fully.

Governor Wolf said he won’t terminate the disaster declaration also adding it won’t reopen a single closed business.

“For millions of people now receiving unemployment compensation, work search requirements and the one week waiting period would immediately go back into place,” said Governor Tom Wolf, (D) Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf said an end would also affect telehealth services and would stop the moratorium of utility shut offs and eviction suspension.

Local democrats and republicans said that this resolution will push the governor to communicate on a safe way to get Erie County reopened.

“It’s going to force the governor to the table so we can have a pretty candid discussion about Erie County moving forward and how to get us to the green phase,” said Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Representative Bizzarro also said that it’s time for Erie County to move into the green phase but to do so in a safe way.

“It’s grossly inappropriate for Erie County to still be in the yellow phase. I understand that we’ve had a slight uptick in numbers in COVID-19,” said Bizzarro.

Representatives Bizzarro, Merski and Harkins look to have a teleconference with PA administrators on ways to move the county to green.