Erie County Election Board announces $148,000 grant

The Erie County Board of Elections announced that it was notified Friday that a grant totaling $148,729 was awarded to the board from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Chairman Carl Anderson III commented about the grant in a news release Friday night.

“The new election landscape brought on by Acts 12 & 77 require more funds and more staff than ever before. In order to keep up with the demands of Commonwealth and provide ever-widening access via voting by mail, these funds are useful. The Board is most grateful to the County Executive and Melinda Meyer from the Erie County Department of Planning for their help in obtaining this grant. The Board intends use funds as a means insure all voting precincts are open and accessible. Protecting the rights of all voters stands as their first mission. These funds will provide the ability to consider enhanced security measures throughout the County on Election Day.”

There are many other uses for these funds, which include:

Non-partisan voter education

Personal Protective Equipment for staff, poll workers, or voters

Poll worker recruitment funds

Hazard pay and/or training expenses

Polling place rental and cleaning expenses for early voting or Election Day

Temporary Staffing

Vote by mail/absentee voting equipment or supplies

Election administration equipment.

The period for these applicable expenditures is June 15 to December 31, 2020. The final agreement documents will likely be signed next week.