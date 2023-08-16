County Executive Brenton Davis is hoping to clear the air on the rumors as well.

He claims the threat of Wabtec pullout out og Erie is real according to one of his inside sources.

He said if that happened, it would be a huge blow to our local economy.

“This has been going on for nine weeks. Every company has a bottom line. If moves are being made behind the scenes, I think these workers out there voting on these contracts have a right to know what their situation is.” Davis said. “Wabtec alone brings $1.27 billion into our economy annually. I mean, that’s 10 percent of our local 12 billion dollar per year economy just by one company.”