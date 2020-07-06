Erie County Library to launch Summer Library Challenge

The Erie County Public library will launch its annual Summer Library Challenge on Monday, July 13th with a new twist for 2020.

This year, participants of the challenge may log complete activities, log reading minutes, and earn badges through an online platform called Beanstack at beanstack.com, or through the Beanstack mobile app. Paper forms will also continue to be available at all Erie County Public Library locations.

The challenge was adapted to promote contact-less activities to slow the spread of COVID-19, while still embracing all the fun and recognition this program provides to readers.

By logging reading minutes and completing activities, participants will earn virtual badges which them enters them in drawings for a chance to win prizes based on location and age.

Pre-registration is now open. Sign up online at erielibrary.org or call the Erie County Public Library at 814-451-6900.

The challenge concludes Saturday, September 12th.