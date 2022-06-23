(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man is facing a two-count indictment for allegedly violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children. He has a prior federal conviction for similar charges.

Troy Eugene Anderson, 41, of Wattsburg allegedly received images depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct in February 2021. The indictment also alleges that Anderson possessed and accessed with intent to view visual images and videos in individual computer files depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct from June 2018 through February 2021.

If found guilty, Anderson could face a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison and a fine of $500,000. The actual sentence would be based on the severity of the crime and his prior criminal history.

Anderson has a prior federal conviction for receipt of child sexual abuse material. He was sentenced to 71 months in jail and 5 years of supervised release in August 2008, according to a news release from the Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative uses federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue the victims.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the indictment.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

An indictment is an accusation, and defendants are innocent until proven guilty.