Erie County reports 43 new cases of COVID-19

On Tuesday, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announced 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23, bringing the cumulative case count to 22,190. The total deaths due to COVID-19 since March 2020 is 482.

Erie County is currently in a high rate of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The public is reminded that the CDC guidelines state all people, including those who are fully vaccinated, should wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates of COVID-19.

This information and other data such as reports on vaccination demographics can be found HERE. Related data is also available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, which can be found HERE. For data on transmission rates from the CDC, click HERE.

Get vaccinated

The Departmen of Health recommends all unvaccinated residents are encouraged to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization. Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been among unvaccinated persons.

COVID-19 vaccines were developed by experts and are safe. Free vaccines are available for residents of Erie County ages 12 years and older. Finding vaccines in nearby locations can be done by:

texting your ZIP Code to 438829

visiting vaccines.gov

calling 1-800-232-0233

A free mobile vaccination clinic organized by the Erie County Department of Health is available to the residents of Erie County. No insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome. For the schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

Get tested

Community members are reminded to get tested for COVID-19 if exposed to anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or if exhibiting its symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.

Testing results can help determine appropriate care and treatment if needed. For schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

Questions about COVID-19 may be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

