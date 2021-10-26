Erie County takes steps to be more protective about threats made to county officials

There is an increasing demand for public officials to be protected.

Erie County is taking steps to be more protective about threats made to county officials.

Here is what we learned about a program that’s working to protect local public figures.

Across the nation there has been an increase in threats and civil unrest at council meetings and school board meetings.

Erie County officials are currently in a week long training program to prevent unsafe situations.

Since 2020 there has been a trend across the county surrounding controversial issues that has resulted in many community leaders receiving threats from community members.

The Erie County Safety and Training coordinator said that several leaders are enrolled in a threat assessment training so they are better prepared for times of civil unrest.

“With controversial issues, people, you know they get emotional. They might say or do something that could potentially be a risk to community leaders,” said Jon McEnroe, Safety and Training Coordinator for Erie County.

Erie County is taking a proactive step to ensure that they have the capabilities to address potential threats directed at prominent figures and elected officials.

It’s called the Threat Assessment Training Program which is taking place all week at the Erie County Public Safety Building.

Erie County has selected several individuals from different disciplines to learn how to effectively identify and assess threats and implement risk mitigation, all in an effort to protect public figures.

The Threat Assessment Training continues all week. Officials said that it is a proactive step towards protecting dignitaries throughout Erie County.

“We’ve been very fortunate in Erie. We have not experienced a lot of things that we’ve seen on national news coverage. We’re just trying to be proactive if something does occur again we want to have that capability and a process,” said McEnroe.

The Erie County Court Administration Bob Catalde participated in the threat assessment training. He said that he and other county officials recognized the need for a program like this.

