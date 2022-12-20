(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County projects, and two projects in the City of Warren have received a round of state funding through the Keystone Communities Program.

In Erie County, the Erie Center for Arts and Technology is set to receive $24,250 for the development of a neighborhood improvement plan for the East Avenue Commercial Corridor.

North East Borough will receive $300,000 for The New Dawn Streetscape project.

In Warren County, the city of Warren will see two projects receiving funding. A $50,000-grant is for facade improvements. An $183,025 grant-to-loan award will go to DewBoi Property LLC for rehabilitation of the former Brick House Bar on Liberty Street, which will become a mixed-use site.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In total, 51 projects received nearly $8 million in funding throughout the commonwealth in the latest round of funding announced on Dec. 20. Since 2015, the funding has been awarded to support facade grants, accessible housing projects, and public infrastructure improvements.

The program is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development.