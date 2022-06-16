Summer is in full swing and more people are taking advantage of outdoor activities in Erie.

Doctors said they usually see two types of illnesses as temperatures begin to rise, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“For heat exhaustion, it’s prevention, and even for heat stroke, stay out of the heat and the high heat index times. If you got to work in the heat, maybe use appropriate protective gear, shades, so on. If you’re working out, typically pick the better times of the day where it’s not so strenuous as far as the heat, and then prevention is also just fluids,” said Fred Mirarchi, Medical Director at UPMC Hamot Emergency Department.

Residents spending time at Presque Isle said how they are managing to stay healthy in the heat.

“I try to drink as much water as I can. When you’re out on Presque Isle, it’s nice to take a swim or go canoeing,” said Pete Woojciechowski, Erie resident.

“Lots of water, lots of rest, lots of time in the shade,” said Darci Kowalczyk, Erie resident.

While staying hydrated and limiting your sun exposure, doctors also said that caring for your skin is important during these warm temperatures.

“The other thing that we really want to make sure people are paying attention to is skin protection for skin cancer treatment, melanoma, and just for sunburns,” Mirarchi said.

Erie locals said they are already going the extra mile to ensure they are protected from the sun in every way possible.

“Yeah, I would burn alive if I didn’t have any sunscreen on,” Woojciechowski said.

Another tip is to limit alcohol intake while outdoors and check on elderly people as they cannot sense heat changes as well as younger people.