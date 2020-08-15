Erie Downtown Partnership hosts free Friday night drive in movie

COVID-19 has meant a summer of adjustments when it comes to getting groups of people together.

That’s exactly what’s happening on the Bayfront tonight as people enjoy an outdoor theater in Erie style.

People came out for a drive in screening of That Thing You Do – the 1996 Tom Hanks movie that’s set here in Erie.

The free screening of that thing you do started at 8:30 tonight for people outside the Bayfront Convention Center to enjoy.

Even though the event is free, those attending the movie were required to register online to keep the event at a socially responsible capacity.

The event was organized by the Erie Downtown Partnership and made possible by the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA).

One attendee of the drive in screening says they’re glad they registered in time since there were limited spots. She adds that it’s a fun way to spend a socially distant Friday evening.

“It’s a little further than the typical downtown, but with 8 Great Tuesdays and the block parties all cancelled this year, it was something fun to be outside and enjoy, especially on 814 day,” says drive-in movie visitor Lisa Songer.

