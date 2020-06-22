Erie Equal organizer speaks out after ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign vandalism

The organizer of Erie Equal is speaking out after one of their “Black Lives Matter” signs was spray painted with a peace sign logo.

The sign located at the intersection of Peach and Bryant is one of the 3,000 signs in Erie county.

A man has claimed responsibility on social media saying in his post “I did it. Peach Street. Mid afternoon. No mask. Tired of the hypocrisy.”

The group organizer does not believe this was racially motivated.

“I was upset, I was very upset. That was my first reaction. Then I was disappointed that we have people in society. You know, its 2020 and people are still doing stuff like this,” says Andrey Rosado, founder of Erie Equal.

A police report has been filed. We reached out to the man claiming he vandalized the sign. He has so far not returned our message.