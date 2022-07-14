Erie firefighters are undergoing training this summer. They were rope training at Dobbins Landing this week.

According to one instructor, Erie firefighters train every year. He said their training includes basic rigging and repelling as well as performing self-rescues.

During Thursday’s training, they propelled down the Bicentennial Tower.

The instructor said they will do confined space rescue training at Don Jon in August. He said this kind of practice is necessary to ensure the safety of firefighters.

“When it comes to dryer fires or house fires, these guys do a lot of that and they’re up on that. This is what we call low frequency/high risk. They don’t do a lot of these rescues, so they have to train at it a little more so they’re prepared for that when they do show up,” said Robert Barbarini, Instructor.

Confined spaces are also very dangerous and it is necessary for first responders to be prepared to respond to those situations.