If you’re still looking to get something for mom for tomorrow, you still have time!

Larese Floral Design located on Peach Street has been preparing all week for this weekend.

The owner, Carl Larese, said the phones have been ringing nonstop and it’s his biggest holiday. The floral shop does deliver but had to cut it off due to high volumes.

“Mother’s Day is just, moms love flowers so it’s not like a lot of other holidays where roses on Valentines Day. We have a wide, wide variety of flower selection,” said Carl Larese, owner of Larese Floral Design.

Larese will be open Saturday night until 7:00 p.m. and open Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.