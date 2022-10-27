Gas prices once again have people reeling as some stations around Erie saw a 20 cent per gallon spike on Thursday.

The average price of gas nationally is $3.76 per gallon, according to AAA. In Pennsylvania and Erie, some gas stations are once again above the $4 mark.

The price of crude oil is up to $88.53, holding some of the blame.

One driver from Erie spoke with us about how rising prices are impacting people.

“It’s terrible, it’s affecting everything, travel, and just people getting to work, commuting, I think it’s affecting everything,” said Zachary Hancock II, Erie resident. “It’s the same oil as yesterday, or last week, or last month. So I don’t know why it’s going up.”

Meanwhile, Reuters is reporting that U.S. Oil refiner Citgo Petroleum reported it’s highest quarterly profit in its history, at over $1.28 billion.