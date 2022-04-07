Days after the shooting at Erie High School, students were allowed back into the school to pick up what was left behind.

One Erie High School junior said the whole experience was scary.

“Obviously, I have never experienced an active shooter before. It’s just a very different experience, and going back into the school does spark some anxiety,” said Persie Doolittle, an Erie High School junior.

Despite her anxiety, Doolittle said she believed the district will take action to make sure nothing like this happens again.

Erie High School senior Kayleigh Hale said she did not feel safe coming back to the school.

“I hope the Erie High students, I mean the Erie High teachers and the school board does something about this. I have to come to school and not feel safe. I have to worry about not knowing if I am able to come home or not to my parents,” said Kayleigh Hale, an Erie High senior.

Senior student Ashoin Heynoski said it was going to be hard for students to rebound from the incident.

“I had to walk down the hallway to go up the steps to my classroom thinking that such a horrifying situation that happened and just coming back in it was really hard,” said Ashoin Heynoski, an Erie High School senior.

“What I need is our community, students, stakeholders, teachers and staff that are here every day to take care of themselves. This is what I want from them. We will take care of the other items that we need to for their safe turn. Right now, it’s self care for them,” said Donald Orlando, Erie High School principal.

Orlando added that the district has met and planned to reopen the school in a safe and orderly manner.