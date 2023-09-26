The Erie Home for Children and Adults presented a non-verbal artwork display on the evening of Sept. 26.

It’s called the “unspoken symphony,” and it was created entirely by program participants.

In celebration of the nonprofit’s 111 years of service, Tuesday’s unspoken symphony showcased more than 100 pieces of artwork.

Special technology was used to read the brush strokes, pressure of the strokes and colors used by the artists to create one-of-a-kind musical symphonies.

Each piece of art has a QR code which can be scanned with your phone to listen to the music.