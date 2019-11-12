Erie house hit by bullets in drive-by shooting

Erie police are searching for the drive-by gunman who fired several shots at a house on the east side.

The shooting was reported just before 6 pm Monday evening in the 1200 block of East 8th Street.

According to Erie police, a house was hit several times by bullets and several 9mm casings were recovered at the scene.

Police say there were adults and children in the house at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries reported.

Police have only been told a silver sedan may have been involved.