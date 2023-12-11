The news community in Erie was saddened to learn of the death of our colleague Emily Matson.

Matson was an anchor and reporter with WICU for nearly 20 years.

She’s the recipient of two awards from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, and she interned at JET 24 in the early 2000s.

We offer our condolences to her family and colleagues.

WICU’s parent company issued the following statement:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson. Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania. We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time.”