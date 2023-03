The man accused in fatal shooting outside an east Erie nightclub last year is headed to trial.

Shannon Goodwin, 22, was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said all charges were bound over to trial.

Goodwin is facing several charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a 38-year-old man during a private party at the Metroplex Nightclub on Buffalo Road, on December 30, 2022.