Two men are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in a gang related attack.

Mark Smith, 33, and Dreshaun Jordan, 24, entered guilty pleas for their involvement in a gang-related attempted murder of another man in North East.

Jordan pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit homicide and aggravated assault.

The charges against Smith were attempted homicide and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

Sentencings are Jan. 19 for Smith and Mar. 1 for Jordan.