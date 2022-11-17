It’s Children’s Grief Awareness Day and local organizations are making sure kids and teens know about available resources.

On the third Thursday of November, Children’s Grief Awareness Day is designated to help us understand the needs of grieving children.

It’s an opportunity to learn more about how to support them.

The Erie Otters have teamed up with the Highmark Caring Place. They have organized a game night inviting children who are grieving.

Media relations manager for Erie Otters, Shawn Bednard, said, “we’re creating an atmosphere of fun, but we’re still standing alongside you, we’re still showing our support. We still want to be able to do what we can and remember those that are lost and those loved ones that are no longer with us but be able to do it in a way that honors their memory and celebrates their life more than just in mourning.”

The game is taking place Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 pm.