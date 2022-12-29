The Erie Otters are taking steps back towards a holiday tradition this weekend.

The Otters have played home games on Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve for some time. However, the pandemic interrupted scheduling for the past few years.

This Saturday, they’re returning to normalcy in their game versus the Niagara Ice Dogs at 6 p.m.

The Otters will be unveiling their “Black Out” jersey’s along with a raffle. Those proceeds going towards the Women’s Care Center of Erie County.

“Just having the arena filled up New Year’s Eve going into the new year, the guys really enjoy it. Obviously with the crowd being loud and just over the season, seeing everyone come out here, kind of like our other traditional games like Thanksgiving of just seeing people come here first, and then going out and enjoying their time with family and friends that Thanksgiving or New Year’s Eve,” said Group Sales Manager and Account Executive RJ Niedzwiecki.

The first 1,000 fans entering the arena on Saturday night will receive an Otters themed “Black Out” stadium cup to reuse for what’s sure to be a long night for many.