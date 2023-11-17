The Erie Otters doing their part to help children suffering from grief.

Friday night, before their game, the Otters wore custom jersey’s during warm ups.

Those jersey’s were then auctioned off to the highest bidder after the game with all proceeds going towards the highmark caring place.

“It’s a hard subject to talk about grief, but we like to do it in a fun way to let people know they’re not alone. We’ve had so many people come up to our table and tell us, ‘my mom died, my grandma died, I just lost my husband,’ and they already feel more connected just by being here,” said Kristie Nosich, program manager, Highmark Caring Place.

Children treated by the caring place receive all treatment at no cost