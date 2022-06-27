(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Philharmonic is taking the show on the road.

The local philharmonic is planning to relaunch its “In Your Hometown” concert tour this summer, a series of nine free concerts at regional parks. The performances are scheduled for July and August.

The first concert will be on July 20 at Gibson Park in North East. A full Erie Philharmonic concert will feature “Tubby the Tuba,” a light classical chamber ensemble and a 16-person brass ensemble. All nine concerts will be at outdoor parks and venues (weather-related back up venues will be listed on the Erie Philharmonic website).

All four “Tubby the Tuba” performances will include “instrumental petting zoos,” that will allow children to get up close with various orchestral instruments.

“I’m really excited to be back touring with the Philharmonic in our community this summer,” said Daniel Meyer, Erie Philharmonic music director. “This July we will play two gems from the classical era in Mozart’s charming ‘Haffner’ symphony and Rossini’s spirited overture to ‘The Barber of Seville.’ We contrast those alongside Stravinsky’s brilliant and witty ‘Pulcinella Suite,’ a classically-inspired suite of dances from the 20th century.

“And just for fun, I’m inviting our principal tuba, Ken Heinlein, to make his solo debut with the Philharmonic in the charming musical story, ‘Tubby the Tuba,’ narrated by our good friend Shawn Clerkin.”

The tour will feature multiple stops in North East throughout the summer (July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17). Other stops include Corry City Park in Corry (July 21), Diamond Park in Meadville (July 22), Gridley Park in Erie (July 23), Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview (Aug. 2), Goodell Gardens in Edinboro (Aug. 19), and Lake Erie Community Park in Lake City (Aug. 24).

All of the performances begin at 7 p.m.