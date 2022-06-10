One longtime member of the Erie Playhouse who passed away in 2021 received a special honor on June 10.

David Matthews was the Playhouse Managing Director from 1972 until 2006.

The Playhouse created the David and Judy Matthews Scholarship Fund to pay tribute to the couple.

The Executive Director at the Erie Playhouse said David was always ready and willing to offer assistance to anyone who needed it.

“Really, what the Playhouse is today is what David built. We owe him so much and so does the Erie community as a whole for the performing arts that he’s brought to the community. I mean, really, what theatre is in Erie is of what David created,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Erie Playhouse Executive Director.

The scholarship is for high school seniors who are attending school to pursue a career in the arts.