Erie Playhouse to live stream: She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms

The Erie Playhouse continues their live streaming productions as

part of their “The Playhouse – At Home” series. Their August show will be Qui Nguyen’s

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS.



First performed in 2011, SHE KILLS MONSTERS is a fun yet emotional romp through

popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. High school cheerleader, Agnes (Ava

Stripp) is struggling following the death of her younger sister Tilly (Audrey King). When

Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, she and boyfriend, Miles (Hayden

Eiss), stumble into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary

world that was Tilly’s refuge. With help from Dungeon Master Chuck (Gavin Card), dark

elves, demons queens, faeries and succubus, Agnes fights literal monsters as well as the

monsters inside of herself.



A small but talented cast of 13 performers bring this sweet tale of friendship, loss, and

acceptance to life under the direction of Playhouse Youtheatre Director Domenic Del

Greco, with costume and sound assistance from Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner.

Tickets are on sale now at erieplayhouse.org for the performances that will stream in a Zoom format.

• Thursday, August 6, 2020 – 7:00 pm

• Friday, August 7, 2020 – 7:00 pm

• Saturday, August 8, 2020 – 7:00 pm

• Sunday, August 9, 2020 · 2:00 pm