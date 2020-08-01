Erie Playhouse to live stream: She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms

The Erie Playhouse continues their live streaming productions as
part of their “The Playhouse – At Home” series. Their August show will be Qui Nguyen’s
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS.
First performed in 2011, SHE KILLS MONSTERS is a fun yet emotional romp through
popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. High school cheerleader, Agnes (Ava
Stripp) is struggling following the death of her younger sister Tilly (Audrey King). When
Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, she and boyfriend, Miles (Hayden
Eiss), stumble into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary
world that was Tilly’s refuge. With help from Dungeon Master Chuck (Gavin Card), dark
elves, demons queens, faeries and succubus, Agnes fights literal monsters as well as the
monsters inside of herself.
A small but talented cast of 13 performers bring this sweet tale of friendship, loss, and
acceptance to life under the direction of Playhouse Youtheatre Director Domenic Del
Greco, with costume and sound assistance from Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner.
Tickets are on sale now at erieplayhouse.org for the performances that will stream in a Zoom format.
• Thursday, August 6, 2020 – 7:00 pm
• Friday, August 7, 2020 – 7:00 pm
• Saturday, August 8, 2020 – 7:00 pm
• Sunday, August 9, 2020 · 2:00 pm