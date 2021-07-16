Erie Playhouse’s production of “Into the Woods” to move indoors for upcoming shows

The Erie Playhouse announced that the production of Into the Woods is moving indoors.

In a news release, the Playhouse explained that the rain and thunderstorms over the past few days have made it impossible for the performances to take place outside. Staff and volunteers with the Erie Playhouse spent Friday morning moving set pieces, instruments, and costumes to the Playhouse.

The performances for this weekend will take place at the LECOM Stage at the Erie Playhouse:

Saturday, July 17th @ 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18th @ 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 18th @ 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with tickets to the shows on Saturday and Sunday will still get to see the performances as scheduled at the theatre. The patrons who were rained out Thursday or cancelled on Friday will be rescheduled and notified of the change along with new instructions via email.

Due to the performances held indoors, the Erie Playhouse requires that any non-vaccinated guests to wear a mask. All groups should allow 1-2 seats between them and parties on either side of them. The general admission seating still applies and the Playhouse will be seating at approximately 60% capacity.

According to the Erie Playhouse, since four shows are combined into three, all remaining performances will be very close to being sold out. Any tickets available after the rained out shows are rescheduled will be released for public sale.

