Erie Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning

A stabbing took place outside the bar Scooters early Sunday morning. Erie Police were called to the scene and found one male victim who was stabbed multiple times.

The owner of Scooters Mary Sipes Plonski has given the following statement in part: “The stabbing happened in the parking lot after the bar was closed for business and the doors were locked. We have no control over what happens after hours or throughout the neighborhood. We are fully cooperating with the Erie PD by providing all footage of the incident and answering all questions.”

Isaac Libreros lives across the street and said the noise caused him to step outside. “I went to the bar when I turned 21 and I was like this is not a good place and I walked out,” he said. Others say the bar isn’t the reason and that for the most part it’s a safe neighborhood.

“I’ve never had a problem once with anybody from the bar actually even over here by my house so we’re doing okay,” said neighbor Craig Johnson. Erie Police is still investigating and searching for a suspect. The stabbing male victim had been taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.