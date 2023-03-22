The nationwide spike in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles is not being seen in Erie, but police still have a warning.

It comes one day after attorney generals in 23 states — including Pennsylvania — sent a letter to Hyundai and Kia urging the carmakers to make changes.

The AG’s claim the lack of anti-theft engine immobilizers in models built from 2010 to 2021 make them too easy to steal.

Erie’s deputy police chief said there has not been a spike in Hyundai’s and Kia’s being stolen in the city, but vehicle thefts in total are up over the past three years.

This is prompting a commonsense reminder.

“Realistically, one of the number one leading causes of stolen autos in the city is people that leave their keys in the car, they leave their car running to warm it up. Obviously we want to tell you, keep your car locked, never leave your car running, even if you’re walking into the store for a second just to grab something,” said Rick Lorah, deputy chief of police, Erie Police Department.

Lorah said the police department is working on solutions to help drivers of Hyundai’s and Kia’s in the Erie area to prevent them from falling victim to car theft.