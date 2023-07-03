The City of Erie Police and the coroner’s office continue investigating after three dead bodies were found over the weekend.

Officials said the bodies were found Saturday morning in the kitchen area of a house in the 1000 block of East Avenue.

There were no signs of trauma to the bodies or any signs of forced entry into the residence. The bodies are two males and one female.

After testing, fire crews found no levels of carbon monoxide in the residence.

“At this point in time, there was some recovery of some evidence that would indicate that these individuals died from a drug overdose. Although, we will wait for a toxicology report to confirm that,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police.

Authorities have not released the victims’ identities or any other information at this time.