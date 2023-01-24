Erie police continue to investigate a murder suicide

The Erie County coroner said a deceased married couple was found inside a home on East 28th Street.

Reporters spoke with the victims 19-year-old son who understandably did not want to go on camera

He said his mother was a kind, hardworking woman who did not deserve to die like this.

Erie Police responded to a call in the 900 block of East 28th Street just after 11:30 Monday night. When they arrived on scene, they found two deceased victims in a bedroom; a 37-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the deceased were a married couple who both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. At this time, police believe the man first shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

“We spoke to the individual that was in the house and obviously we gained a lot of insight as to what happened at the scene. We were also able to take a look at the crime scene and it was pretty evident as to what happened,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Police, City of Erie.

We also spoke with the witness –the victim’s 19-year-old son who called 911 after the shootings. He said his parents had a difficult relationship.

Those at SafeNet said they work with individuals in abusive relationships in the hopes of preventing tragedies like this one.

“The key is if you’re not feeling safe at home. If you’re not feeling safe at home, we suggest that you come to SafeNet so that we can talk about it, so that we can figure out whether it’s a domestic violence situation or perhaps something else for you,” said Tamara Johnson of the SafeNet center.

For those in an abusive relationship, Johnson emphasized the importance of having a safety plan.

“Each time you’re in a situation it’s important to come back and readjust your safety plan. So just because you have one safety plan doesn’t mean that it’s your long-term safety plan. You should come back and re-address it if something else pops off,” Johnson emphasized.

Erie Police plan on bringing back the crisis car to handle domestic violence situations.