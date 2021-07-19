Erie Police inch closer to an arrest in the July 4th hit and run accident

Erie Police may be getting closer to an arrest in the tragic hit and run accident that took place on July 4th.

A family member of the 30-year-old hit and run victim received a tip that may bring justice for his sister.

We spoke to the brother of the victim. The brother of the accident victim told us that he received a tip which he and others hope can seal this case.

“A young lady reached out to me on Facebook due to the construction work they were working on a road there. So she had to make a detour and she believed that was the vehicle and inboxed me that day. It was a Thursday,” said Treael Jones, Brother of the Victim.

Jones said that when he received the tip about the while SUV that is when he came here and found the vehicle by this fire hydrant.

“It was parked in front of a fire hydrant so they decided to call it and get it towed and that’s when the officer was like they’ve been looking for this vehicle. They believe that that’s the one,” said Jones.

We reached out to the Erie Police and they said they have a person of interest in the case.

Police have also impounded the vehicle that was towed away from the 2000 block of West 24th Street.

The surveillance video of the accident from the early morning hours of July 4th showed what happened.

While Jones and his family are waiting for police, the 30-year-old victim of the hit and run, Ashlee Harden, has a big smile on her face as she has been released from the hospital after spending almost three weeks at UPMC Hamot.

Harden said that if police arrest the person that may be tied to the hit and run, it’s justice for her.

“Being able to go drive again and go back to work again then I won’t have that pressure that unsolved question like who hit me you know and want to put a face on who did it,” said Ashlee Harden, Victim of Hit and Run.

Now Harden cannot wait to spend time with her two-year-old daughter and family.

“I miss her so much and I can’t wait to be at home to play wioth her and just to listen to the things that I took for granted like ‘mommy get this, mommy, mommy, mommy,’ I can’t wait to hear a mommy,” said Harden.

In the mean time, Harden will go through physical therapy for at least two years.

The detectives on this case continue to investigate the hit and run and said that they may have more information to release soon.

