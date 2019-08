Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery happening at the Circle K in the 600 block of West 26th Street around 5:30 Wednesday night. According to Erie Police, the suspect is a man and was seen wearing a red sweatshirt. He was also carrying a pistol. At this time it is unknown whether or not the robber got away with any money or merchandise.

Erie Police are currently looking for the suspect.