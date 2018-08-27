Erie Police Investigate Assault
Breaking News.....Erie Police is on-scene investigating a serious assault on East Lake Road near Wayne Park.
An assault victim has been taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. We have a news team on the scene and will bring you the latest info on JET 24 Action News at 6 pm.
