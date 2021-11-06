Erie Police investigate early morning stabbing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday November 6th, Erie City Police were called to Saint Vincent Emergency Room.

It was there that a 38-year-old male victim transported themselves to the emergency room with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was then transported to UPMC Hamot Trauma where according to police he will recover.

The victim however was reported to be uncooperative while recovering.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News