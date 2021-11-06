Erie Police investigate early morning stabbing

Around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday November 6th, Erie City Police were called to Saint Vincent Emergency Room.

It was there that a 38-year-old male victim transported themselves to the emergency room with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was then transported to UPMC Hamot Trauma where according to police he will recover.

The victim however was reported to be uncooperative while recovering.

Police are continuing to investigate this situation.

