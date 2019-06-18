Erie Police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police were called to Country Fair at 957 East 26th Street shortly after 10 o’clock Monday night. According to police, the suspect demanded things from the cashier. The security officer was reportedly in the bathroom at the time of the robbery. The guard followed the suspect outside. He says no one was harmed in the robbery and did not make it out of the store with any merchandise.

Erie Police continue to look for the suspect.