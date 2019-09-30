Erie Police investigating hit & run that heavily damaged a parked car

A hit and run accident this morning leaves police looking for a suspect.

Erie police are investigating a hit and run that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The accident happened in the 200 block of West 26th Street. Initial calls came out for a one vehicle accident into a tree.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene they discovered the van had been struck by another vehicle that apparently left the scene with a force great enough to cause heavy damage to the rear of the vehicle and push it into a nearby tree.

Police are still trying to identify the driver of the vehicle that hit the van. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Erie Police at 870-1120.