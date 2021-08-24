Erie Police investigating stabbing on East 21st St.

A man is injured after being stabbed several times.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when Erie Police and first responders were called to the 500 block of East 21st Street.

Once on the scene, police confirmed a 28-year-old man was stabbed several times. That stabbing reportedly happened just around the corner in the 2000 block of Cottage Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. At this time, there is no word on a suspect.

Police say the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

