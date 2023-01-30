(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent murder at an Erie nightclub.

Police announced the arrest of Shannon Goodwin, 22, on Jan. 30. He is facing criminal homicide charges, along with other charges including aggravated assault.

The murder happened during a shooting at a private party at the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022. It marked the last homicide in Erie for 2022.

One man was injured in the shooting, and Steve Smith, 38, was killed.

The arrest comes the day before a Take Back the Site prayer vigil scheduled for Jan. 31 at Metroplex. The 15-minute vigil will begin at 5:15 p.m. at Metroplex, 1831 Buffalo Road in Erie. During the vigil, prayers are offered for both the victim’s loved ones, and for the perpetrator’s loved ones.

Erie Police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah told us that following this arrest, there have been arrests made in all City of Erie homicides in 2022.