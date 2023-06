With the burn ban going into effect in the City of Erie, our entire region is under a moderate risk of fire danger.

18 days since it has rained in Erie and it already showing in this five-county region and other areas.

Jay Lindemuth of the PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry says that even for areas that are not under a burn ban, “Residents and visitors to the area should use extreme caution, or avoid outdoor burning until we receive measurable precipitation.”