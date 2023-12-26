“Well, I woke up and I was originally a little bit confused because I was kind of bummed there wasn’t a white Christmas. But then I stepped outside and said, ‘maybe this isn’t so bad!’ I remember last year it was awful. There was snow up to my ankles so I figured I might as well take advantage of the weather,” said Lee Golembiewski, a jogger.

There were no snowshoes or cross-country skis in sight at Presque Isle State Park. Instead jogging, cycling, and roller-skating were the outdoor activities of choice on this warm Christmas day.

The Michaels brothers enjoyed a walk with their dog Raya. They had already enjoyed a game of soccer and said this is a much more heart-healthy Christmas than usual for them.

“We are usually staying in our home all day eating food, drinking alcohol, playing board games and just having a merry olde time,” said Brandon Michaels, who was walking his dog.

“This is nice. It’s nice to get out of the house, walk the dog. I do like to ski, but this is nice too.” said Collin Michaels, who was also walking his dog.

This warm weather came especially in handy for children who received outdoor toys underneath the tree.

One brother and sister duo got to take their new bikes for a spin in their cool new helmets.

And 6-year-old Charlotte Karns was tickled pink to get some outdoor practice with her brand new roller-skates.

“This is my first time outside. I was practicing inside earlier this morning. (But it’s so nice you’re able to be out here?) Yeah. (Does that make you happy?) Oh yeah!” said Karns.

One gentleman said he’d prefer a white Christmas, even if he had to snow blow.

Living in Erie, it’s likely he’ll get the winter weather he’s longing for in the near future.