(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) believes ethylene oxide (EtO) may cause cancer with long-term exposure, and an Erie company has been using that chemical in its operations. Now, the EPA is planning to host a virtual community meeting to discuss the health risks.

According to the EPA’s website, Cosmed Group LLC of Erie (at 2205 E. 33rd St.) uses EtO to sterilize medical equipment and materials. In July 2022, an EPA study found that the facility posed an elevated cancer risk in the Erie community. However, recent emissions controls installed in August 2022 at the facility have reduced the risk level.

EtO is unlikely to cause immediate health effects, an EPA webpage said. Exposure to high levels of the chemical can result in headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, and possibly vomiting and other gastrointestinal distress. It’s unlikely, however, that EtO levels in the air around a facility would cause those immediate health effects, the EPA noted. The major concern is long-term exposure. The chemical is a carcinogen, and long-term exposure increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloma and lymphocytic leukemia, and it increases the risk of breast cancer in women. Children may be more susceptible to the toxic effects, the EPA noted.

An EPA risk map from the July 2022 study shows most of the exposure over an area from about the Bayfront Connector north to about Glendale Avenue, and to the west not quite to June Street, and east to about Wagner Street. About half of McClelland Park was impacted. In the greatest-impacted area, according to the map, is JTM Foods, and an indoor inflatable park for children. Diehl Elementary School appears to be too far north to have been impacted, according to the EPA map.

EPA map of Erie area impacted by EtO as of July 2022.

The areas in darker shades of blue show a higher risk. Much of that area is nonresidential. In that area, the EPA notes that there’s an increased risk level of three cancer cases per 10,000 people who are exposed for 70 years.

The areas in lighter blue — which is most of the exposure area, according to the EPA map — poses a risk of 1 cancer case in 10,000 people.

All of those estimates are calculated based on 24-hour exposure over 70 years. The EPA notes it’s a worst-case scenario. “EPA takes this approach because we want to be protective of the most exposed and most vulnerable individuals from risk associated with EtO emissions from this facility,” the EPA webpage states.

That’s the bad news. The good news is in August 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) verified that the company had installed a wet scrubber and a combo water balancer/catalytic oxidizer. Those two components control the facility’s emissions.

The emissions controls have reduced the risk level, according to the EPA.

The EPA is working with the DEP to re-evaluate the emissions at Cosmed Group LLC of Erie.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the EPA will host a virtual meeting for Erie residents. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the community. Registration is available online.

The meeting will highlight a proposed air pollution regulation for EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers. The EPA also plans to share EtO emissions data with the public and hopes for feedback. The goal is to improve the public’s understanding of the risk of EtO and to hear input.

Cosmed Group did not respond to multiple requests for comment.