Pet owners are speaking out about the condition of a pet cemetery in McKean Township.

Visitors said for years Hearthside Rest Pet Cemetery was well taken care of. However after the previous owner passed away, the grass has grown so tall that visitors cant even find where their pets are buried.

Visitors of Hearthside Pet Cemetery are voicing their concerns over the property. Those who have there pets buried there are frustrated with the owner of the cemetery.

Several visitors said since the former owner of the cemetery passed away, it’s unclear who the current owner is.

“Five years ago, my husband and I put our dog Willis here, and it was a much different scene. It was always well taken care of, mowed, and landscaped, and the last couple years it’s been totally let go,” said Aimee Neubauer, pet owner. “I can’t even find my dog’s grave marker now, it’s really sad. It used to be a really nice place to visit.”

Neubauer was able to find her dog’s grave. However, she still can’t get in touch with the owner of the property. She said when she calls the phone number listed online, they get a message that says the line has been disconnected.

We reached out to McKean Twp., and even they said they don’t know who the owner is.

“If there was maintenance fees that we could send or volunteer groups that we could have come out here to take care of it, I’d be more than happy to help or do anything that I could do, cause it’s just disgraceful for these pets,” Neubauer added.

A former local veterinarian said for decades the cemetery was well-kept. He said he’d like to see someone make improvements.

“My brother owned this up until about two or three years ago. Was it important to him that it looked nice? Yeah, he was out here all the time. It was a good thing when it was going, but it just fell into disrepair cause the owner doesn’t care,” said Jeff Paavola, brother of former cemetery owner.

The former owner’s brother said the cemetery is the home of a celebrity monkey and co-star of former President Ronald Regan.

“It is a special place. There are a lot of interesting things here. Bonzo, Regan’s chimp,” added Paavola.

Several visitors say they would like to get a group of volunteers together to clean up the cemetery.

They say they are still trying to get in touch with the owner.