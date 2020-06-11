Erie restaurants adjusting operations to keep doors open

Several area restaurants have modified their business operations to push through the COVID-19 pandemic, creating outdoor seating to allow customers to get back to a sense of normalcy.

Just under a week ago, Governor Tom Wolf allowed area restaurants remaining in the yellow phase to operate outdoor seating at restaurants. However, not every restaurant has it. Some are getting creative and making their own.

Pano’s Restaurant has adjusted with the times, creating a six-table patio seating area.

“As we were planning it, it started to develop and I said ‘You know, this is a cool thing.'” Here, we did something; that was terrible that happened to all of the businesses, and try to make something good out of it.” said Pierre Lagace, owner of Pano’s.

Lagace said that this will help to pay the bills, adding take out did not help the business as much. He says with the patio seating being hit among customers, he plans one extending the outdoor seating at least until September.

Just up the road from Pano’s, Rack and Roll is also creating outdoor seating for customers. But, does not believe this will be a sustainable alternative.

“This is a whole new thing for us, the fact that we can only have 50% of customers and still have to pay 100% of our bills is a problem.” said Jim D’Andrea, owner of Rack and Roll.

Nearly 20 tables have been added at Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill to allow outside seating.

“We haven’t had any complaints. They love just being able to get out and just see people and have a little bit of life back. This is a little realism, I should say.” said Jamie Scheloske, Bar Manager at Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill.

“We’re business owners. We’re small business owners, we always adjust. We do it all the time.” D’Andrea said.

Lagace owns the property and says he plans on keeping the outdoor seating every summer going forward. It’s safe to say there is a silver lining for Pano’s Restaurant during the pandemic.