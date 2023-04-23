The Erie Runners Club held its second annual 2.2-mile race, also known as a tutu race over at Presque Isle.

Folks also had the option of doing a 4.4-mile race too.

The race is intended to draw people who traditionally don’t do races and there were awards for the top three finishes in each race.

“This is a race that is intended to draw people who may not be able to traditionally do races which is why we do the two-mile course. It’s a two-mile run so that somebody that may be thinking about it or on the fence or might want to come out with their little ones they can do that,” said Janina Lee, of the Tutu Run.

The race benefits SafeNet, which they said is an underserved charity.