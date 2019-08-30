Erie shooting injures one man

Police are searching for a suspect after gunfire in the city of Erie sends one man to the hospital.



Calls for a man with a gunshot wound came in just before 7 PM Thursday evening.

Police and paramedics called to East 23rd and Wayne Streets.

Reports from the scene and police indicate the 26 year old victim had been shot in the leg, hand and stomach area.

No word yet on his condition, but he was conscious at the scene.

Neighbors told us they heard four gunshots.

One person was detained during an altercation that took place while police were there.

No word on whether he’s been charged with anything.