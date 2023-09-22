The Erie Sports Park is now LECOM Sports Park coming from an announcement Friday morning.

LECOM and the park announced a multi-year partnership. The LECOM name will adorn the facility home to two ice rinks and four courts.

The park plays host to numerous tournaments and a full schedule of games throughout the year. The initial agreement is for five years.

“By supporting these assets, not only provide continued opportunities for young athletes of all ages, but we also are very aligned that it provides opportunities for some designated days to open the facility to some community groups free of charge so that all will have access to these fantastic facilities…that we need to continue to keep up for free,” said Matt Bresee, vice president of marketing and communications for LECOM.

A new park logo will come with the name change that sports the shape and color scheme of LECOM’s logo.