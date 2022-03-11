(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Despite a snowstorm in the forecast, the Erie St. Patrick’s Day parade will continue as planned.

“The parade is rain, or shine, or snow – cold or wind, it’s still a go,” said Erie Downtown Partnership events manager David Tamulonis.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The route will proceed down State Street beginning between 10th and 11th streets and turning around at East 4th Street to head to St. Patrick’s Church. The stage will be at Perry Square.

Tamulonis recommends that spectators arrive after 1 p.m.

“Arrive between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to get a good parking spot and a space that’s not wet,” Tamulonis said.

This year is the first year that the Erie Downtown Partnership has been a partner for the parade, and it’s the first year of the parade since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Knights and Ladies of St. Patrick’s is the main organizer.

Some 6 inches of snow is expected to fall overnight before the parade. Tamulonis seemed unconcerned.

“We have safety ambassadors who will be out first thing in the morning clearing sidewalks so people can safely line up and spectate. The road crew will be out clearing the streets for the parade route,” Tamulonis said. “It looks like we will have plenty of time to get that cleared away. The bulk of the snow looks like it’ll fall between 6 p.m. and midnight tonight.”

Knights and Ladies President Michael Malthaner also seemed confident the snow wouldn’t stop the parade.

“That’s just a variable we have to deal with,” Malthaner said. “Unless it’s a complete wipeout, we’ll still have the parade.”

This is the 44th St. Patrick’s Day parade that the Knights and Ladies have put on. The group had planned to hold a parade in 2020, however a directive from the governor limiting groups above 400 people led to its cancelation.

It’s Malthaner’s eighth year with the parade. He’s excited to see the event’s return.

“It’s really the first big family community event of the season. The young children can come with their parents, and their grandparents, and people of all ages,” Malthaner said. “And the parade generates excitement in participants as well. Many participants have been doing this for years.”

The parade itself lends an energy to the city, he added.

“After a long winter, this really energizes the city. Of course, with the forecast, the winter may be energizing the parade,” he said. “But we’ll make it.”

The parade should last between an hour to an hour and a half. Emcees from Erie News Now will introduce each participant group at Perry Square. Performances from local dance groups are expected.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We really encourage people of all ages and kids to go,” Malthaner said. “The event is always held the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day and that’s because we really want it to be family friendly.”