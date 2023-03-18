(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– State Representatives from Erie County including Bob Merski, Pat Harkins and Ryan Bizzarro and have announced $7.3 million in funding for transportation and infrastructure projects in Erie.

“Infrastructure plays a key role in delivering services, and breakdowns in the system not only cost taxpayers but can jeopardize public safety and health,” said State Representative Bob Merski. “Today’s funding will play a major role in keeping our streets safer, our water cleaner and our sewer systems functioning properly.”

The full list of funding includes:

$500,000 to the City of Erie for four traffic signals along State Street.

$1,000,000 to the City of Erie for improvements to the Erie Wastewater Treatment Plant Disinfection System.

$1,000,000 to the Erie City Water Authority for a water system expansion and consolidation project located in Greene Township.

$966,260 to the Fairview Township Water Authority for a sanitary sewer line installation project along Canal Road, Lakeview Ave., Rupert Drive and Jacob Lane.

$986,310 to Lake City Borough to upgrade and replace waterlines on Rice Avenue.

$500,000 to the City of Erie to fund traffic, pedestrian and cyclist improvements to State Street.

$450,000 to the City of Erie for a complete street construction project on East Lake Road.

$437,182 to the Borough of Edinboro for the construction of a new maintenance building for the Edinboro Wastewater Plant.

$350,000 to the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Union City for improvements to the borough’s water distribution system.

$335,205 to Albion Borough to complete restoration of the Albion Area Public Library.

$325,000 to the City of Erie to purchase a new Erie Bomb Squad Regional Response vehicle.

$142,234 to the City of Erie to purchase a new vehicle for the City of Erie Fire Department Dive Team.

$108,514 to Waterford Borough to purchase a new self-contained leaf vacuum, replacing a failing 25-year-old unit.

$94,367 to the Borough of Edinboro for a downtown streetscape project.

$94,109 to the Borough of Wesleyville to buy a new front loader tractor for the Public Works Department.

$44,980 to the Borough of Edinboro to renovate and modernize the community room in the borough building.

The funding comes courtesy of the Multimodal Transportation Fund and the Statewide Local Share Account Program. The Multimodal Transportation Fund ensures a safe and reliable transportation system for residents as well as providing grants to encourage economic development.