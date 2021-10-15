Erie Strayer workers on strike as negotiations continue

Contract negotiations between Erie Strayer and striking iron workers continue.

For nearly two weeks, those workers have been picketing in front of their job site, bargaining for better pay, dental insurance, and attendance.

Those iron workers are now getting additional support from Iron Workers 851.

The protesters say the negotiations are not enough. They say the counter proposal is only a five cent per hour raise.

Protesters say the two sides will meet again for negotiations on October 26th.

